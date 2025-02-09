Roseburg’s 'Green Bridge' will get a rehab over 10 months

A well-traveled bridge in Roseburg will be closed for rehabilitation starting Monday, Feb. 10. The Stewart Park Drive Bridge will remain closed until Nov. 3.

The Great Depression-era steel truss bridge, known to Roseburg residents as the “Green Bridge,” will close to vehicle traffic over the South Umpqua River. A pedestrian and bicycle tunnel will be left open throughout the project.

The Stewart Park Drive Bridge is one of the smallest steel truss cantilever bridges in the country, according to the city.

After the project’s completion, the bridge will be load-rated to allow passage of single-rear-axle fire trucks, which weigh about 43,000 pounds or 21.5 tons, and short-haul vehicles/commercial delivery trucks.

The more than $6.3 million rehabilitation project also includes removing all its green paint. The bridge will be repainted its original black.

Funds for the project are primarily from federal funds from the Oregon Department of Transportation’s Local Bridge Program.

The City will match $649,258 from the City’s transportation fund.

The 327-foot bridge was constructed in 1932 and 1933 as part of the VA Campus.