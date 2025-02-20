10 years since tragic deaths of 3 children crossing Springfield’s Main Street

Saturday marks 10 years since a woman and her three children were hit by a car while crossing Main Street at 54th in Springfield. The children were killed and their mother was critically injured.

On Feb. 22, 2015, Cortney Hudson-Crawford and her three kids—John, 8; McKenzie, 6; and Tyler, 4—were in the crosswalk with a green light. Police say a driver, 68-year-old Larry LaThorpe, ran the red light, hitting them. Authorities said he had not been drinking or speeding. LaThorpe told police that he thought the light was green. He was not criminally charged.

In the decade since, some upgrades have been made to the intersection where the triple-fatality occurred. But those upgrades may not be enough to prevent a future tragedy, says Rob Zako, executive director of Better Eugene Springfield Transportation.

While the speed limit on Main Street in the area has been lowered from 40 to 35 mph, Zako said that isn't enough to slow drivers down.

“There are ways to have less speed,” he said. “That’s not hard. We have the technical ability to do that. The question really to the community is, what is more important to you? Speed or safety? You can’t have both. You have to choose.”

Chris Lehman / KLCC Traffic passes through the intersection of 54th and Main St in Springfield on Feb. 18, 2025.

Zako said the cheapest way to make it safer would be to reduce the number of lanes on Main Street. Currently, there are four travel lanes plus a center turn lane. Zako suggests two travel lanes with a center left lane and bus or bike lanes on the sides, similar to how Eugene’s South Willamette was transformed.

Zako also points to Broadway in downtown Eugene. Especially between Willamette and Olive streets, he said, no matter the posted speed limit, people slow down through there.

“It’s narrow. Because there are things on the side. Because there is a median. Because there are trees,” Zako said. “All those are signals to drivers of saying, you should go slower because it’s for your own good. You don’t want to damage your own vehicle or yourself.”

Zako said Springfield did propose roundabouts on that part of Main Street, which is also known as Oregon Highway 126B. But businesses objected, and the City Council voted against the plan.

Some changes have been made

Aside from the speed limit reduction, other changes have been made at the intersection in the years since the 2015 crash.

ODOT shared this information with KLCC: