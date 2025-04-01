© 2025 KLCC

Eugene considers changes to East 30th Avenue

KLCC | By Rachael McDonald
Published April 1, 2025 at 4:13 PM PDT
Children walk their bikes across a street in Eugene.
City of Eugene website
Children walk their bikes across 30th Avenue

The City of Eugene wants community input on active transportation on 30th Avenue.

The city has been awarded several Safe Routes to School grants, including to create a transportation safety plan for 30th Avenue in collaboration with Camas Ridge Community School.

Residents can share their perspectives this week in several ways.

On Wednesday at 12:30 p.m., city staff are hosting a "walk audit" at the school to assess walking and biking conditions during school dismissal.

There's also a community meeting Wednesday from 5:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Camas Ridge Community Room.

And feedback can be provided online through an interactive map.
Tags
Transportation City of Eugene Public WorksCamas Ridge Community School
