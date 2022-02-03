© 2022 KLCC

Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
NPR for Oregonians
Trainsong Park partially reopens

KLCC | By Rachael McDonald
Published February 3, 2022 at 1:07 PM PST
Trainsong Park in west Eugene was closed Jan. 13, 2022 after dioxin was found in the soil. The park will partially reopen Friday, Feb. 4, 2022.

Trainsong Park in west Eugene will reopen Friday (Feb. 4, 2022) after closing for three weeks after dioxins were found in soil samples.

Grassy areas and those with exposed soil will remain fenced off until the Department of Environmental Quality does more testing to better understand dioxin levels.

DEQ originally tested soil samples from Trainsong Park for background information on its investigation into contamination at and near JH Baxter and company, a nearby wood treatment plant. DEQ doesn’t believe the dioxins at Trainsong Park are from Baxter.

Baxter closed effective Monday of this week.

Environment
