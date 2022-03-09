Organizers anticipate economic boon from Oregon22

Eugene is preparing to host the World Track & Field Championships in July and organizers say the event will bring a much needed boost for the economy.

The pandemic had a significant impact on Oregon’s hospitality sector, according to Travel Oregon’s Todd Davidson. At a press conference Wednesday, he said the World Championships will bring thousands of people to Oregon.

“Oregon 22 though will drive overnight stays and support local businesses leading up to and throughout the event,” he said. “That alone is impactful from an economic standpoint. However, the ability to also put Oregon center stage throughout the global broadcast of the event will inspire the demand for future leisure travel to Oregon well beyond the championships.”

This is the first time a U.S. city will host the world championships. More than 2,000 athletes are expected to participate in the 10-day event from July 15 through 24th.

They’ll be staying in the University of Oregon dorms

Executive Director of Oregon 22 Niels de Vos said that’s much better than being divided among different hotels

“Being able to offer the Olympic Style village experience, which is unique for a World Athletics Championships, is really exciting,” he said. “And that’s what led John Ridgeon who’s the Executive of World Athletics when he was over last summer to say, he thought this was going to be the most athlete-friendly World Championships ever.”

While the athletes will be footsteps away from the venue, Hayward Field, spectators may have to seek lodging as far away as Roseburg, Salem, even Portland. Most Eugene/ Springfield rooms are already booked.

