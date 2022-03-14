© 2022 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
NPR for Oregonians
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Environment

Forest Service looks to decommission fire-ravaged campground

KLCC | By Rachael McDonald
Published March 14, 2022 at 6:00 AM PDT
DeltaCamground_sign.jpg
Rachael McDonald
/
KLCC
The turnoff for Delta Campground off Aufderheide Drive near Blue River. Photo from May 11, 2021.

The Willamette National Forest wants to decommission a campground that was destroyed by the 2020 Holiday Farm Fire. They’ll hold a meeting this week (3/17/22) to discuss the future of Delta Campground.

The fire burned through the campground and the adjacent Delta old growth grove. On a tour of the campground last spring, McKenzie River District Ranger Darren Cross said the dead and burnt trees make the area unsafe for the public. He said the Forest Service wants to incorporate the decommissioned campground in their floodplain restoration project.

burnt_trees_Deltacampground.jpg
Rachael McDonald
/
KLCC
The Forest Service says the fire-ravaged trees at Delta Campground pose a public safety risk. Photo from May 11, 2021.

“So it’s actually a really neat way to bring this area back to what it once was," he said. "These trees will eventually fall down and new trees will grow and then two or three hundred years from now you’ll never know there was a Holiday farm fire here.”

Cross said the campground has a lot of sentimental and historical value to the local community.

The virtual public meeting is Thursday March 17th on Zoom, from 6:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Virtual meeting participants are encouraged to register via Eventbrite at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/290995524447. Registration is not required to participate. Participants may join the meeting via any mobile device at www.zoom.us. The meeting ID is 161 714 8459; the passcode is WNFDelta2! Another option is to call into the meeting at 1 (669) 254-5252 and then enter meeting ID 1617148459. Please call the district office at (541)822-3381 if you need special accommodations for meeting participation.

Copyright 2022 KLCC.

Tags

Environment Holiday Farm fireMcKenzie River Ranger DistrictWillamette National ForestDarren Cross2020 wildfires
Rachael McDonald
Rachael McDonald is News Director at KLCC. She’s been with the station for more than 10 years. Previously, she established the Richland, Washington bureau for the Northwest News Network. She also worked as News Director at KAZU in Monterey, California. Rachael has won numerous awards for her reporting.
See stories by Rachael McDonald