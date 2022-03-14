Forest Service looks to decommission fire-ravaged campground

The Willamette National Forest wants to decommission a campground that was destroyed by the 2020 Holiday Farm Fire. They’ll hold a meeting this week (3/17/22) to discuss the future of Delta Campground .

The fire burned through the campground and the adjacent Delta old growth grove. On a tour of the campground last spring, McKenzie River District Ranger Darren Cross said the dead and burnt trees make the area unsafe for the public. He said the Forest Service wants to incorporate the decommissioned campground in their floodplain restoration project.

Rachael McDonald / KLCC The Forest Service says the fire-ravaged trees at Delta Campground pose a public safety risk. Photo from May 11, 2021.

“So it’s actually a really neat way to bring this area back to what it once was," he said. "These trees will eventually fall down and new trees will grow and then two or three hundred years from now you’ll never know there was a Holiday farm fire here.”

Cross said the campground has a lot of sentimental and historical value to the local community.

The virtual public meeting is Thursday March 17th on Zoom, from 6:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Virtual meeting participants are encouraged to register via Eventbrite at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/290995524447 . Registration is not required to participate. Participants may join the meeting via any mobile device at www.zoom.us . The meeting ID is 161 714 8459; the passcode is WNFDelta2! Another option is to call into the meeting at 1 (669) 254-5252 and then enter meeting ID 1617148459. Please call the district office at (541)822-3381 if you need special accommodations for meeting participation.

