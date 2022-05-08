Amended list of violations against J.H. Baxter facility increases penalties to $305,440

New environmental findings and penalties have been leveled against the J.H. Baxter company, for its wood processing plant operations in Eugene.

Oregon’s Department of Environmental Quality has amended a notice first issued in March 2021. New violations by the Baxter facility include two overflows of untreated stormwater last December and January, storing hazardous waste on the premises too long without a permit, and failing to minimize releases of hazardous waste.

The original fines imposed last year came to $223,000. But with this amended list of violations, that amount now exceeds $305,000.

DEQ also updated the original notice to reflect J.H. Baxter’s efforts to comply with corrective actions, though no violations have been withdrawn, and the company is still appealing.

An administrative contested case hearing is scheduled for August, though a settlement could happen sooner.

