With COVID in decline, LCC steps forward with first pow-wow since 2019

As cases of COVID-19 decline across the U.S. and Oregon, mass gatherings are making a comeback. That includes Lane Community College’s annual pow-wow.

It’ll be the first pow-wow at LCC since April 2019. Lori Tapahanso is the co-advisor for the college’s Native American Student Association (NASA.) She says organizers were crushed when they had to cancel the 2020 and 2021 pow-wows, but felt it was the safe thing to do during the height of the pandemic. Now she says everyone’s ready to dance and drum.

Isa Zito / Photo provided by LCC/NASA. Tiny pow-wow dancers at LCC.

“It’s a nice way to end the busy winter term but also take a fresh look ahead to spring and summer, and hopefully a return to some normalcy.”

The outdoor event is April 2nd, with grand entry at 1 o’clock. Volunteers are in high demand, and Tapahanso says she’s the point person for those wanting to help out.

Lori Tapahanso. / LCC/NASA Salmon bake outside the LCC Longhouse.

“Anything from selling t-shirts to helping folks park, to being in a welcome crew for us. We’d love to have community support come out and take care of our vendors and keep the place clean as they day goes on.

Tapahanso says a salmon bake will wrap up the day. She says it’ll be a “wonderful event,” which is part of LCC and NASA’s community building.

And while face masks are now optional across Oregon, organizers encourage them to keep others safe, particularly tribal elders and infants.

Copyright @2022, KLCC.