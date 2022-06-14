New Art House plans opening in Eugene’s former Bijou Theater

A former owner of the Bijou Theater in Eugene is bringing back the beloved venue later this summer. Its new name is the Art House.

Louise Thomas, who managed, then owned the movie house between the 1980s and 2010s formed a group with other former Bijou operators to re-open the venue. It had closed during the pandemic when the then-owners terminated their lease.

According to a press release, the two auditoriums in the historic Wilcox building have been cleaned and repainted, with new seating, projection and sound systems. The space will have more flexibility to host community events and musical performances.

The venue will include a bar and café in its lobby and courtyard. The new “Art House” logo, designed by Jesse Romero, features Boo the cat. Boo was a charming fixture in the Bijou lobby back in the day, who napped on theater seats and chased laser beams.

The Art House is expected to open this summer.

