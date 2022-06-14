© 2022 KLCC

Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
New Art House plans opening in Eugene’s former Bijou Theater

KLCC | By Rachael McDonald
Published June 14, 2022 at 1:58 PM PDT
The Art House will inhabit the former Bijou Theater Building on 13th and Ferry in Eugene.

A former owner of the Bijou Theater in Eugene is bringing back the beloved venue later this summer. Its new name is the Art House.

Louise Thomas, who managed, then owned the movie house between the 1980s and 2010s formed a group with other former Bijou operators to re-open the venue. It had closed during the pandemic when the then-owners terminated their lease.

According to a press release, the two auditoriums in the historic Wilcox building have been cleaned and repainted, with new seating, projection and sound systems. The space will have more flexibility to host community events and musical performances.

The venue will include a bar and café in its lobby and courtyard. The new “Art House” logo, designed by Jesse Romero, features Boo the cat. Boo was a charming fixture in the Bijou lobby back in the day, who napped on theater seats and chased laser beams.

The Art House is expected to open this summer.

Rachael McDonald
Rachael McDonald is News Director at KLCC. She started out in public radio as a news volunteer with KLCC in 2000. She then worked for the Northwest News Network as a correspondent in Richland, Washington. And, she served as a host and News Director at KAZU in Monterey. At KLCC, Rachael has been the Morning Edition host and a general assignment reporter covering politics, the environment, education, and the arts.
