Kalapuya Mural dedication to be held at Westmoreland Park

Beyond Toxics is hosting a ribbon cutting ceremony on Saturday to dedicate a new mural in Eugene featuring the Kalapuya people and native wetland plants.

An aim of the mural is to educate the community about the indigenous plants of the wetlands, as well as to illustrate the historical and contemporary relationship the Kalapuya have with these plants.

“But very important to use this public art as a way to recognize and acknowledge and appreciate all that the Kalapuya people have done for our state and those of us who live here now,” said Executive Director Lisa Arkin.

Eugene Mayor Lucy Vinis and Sen. James Manning, D-Eugene, will speak, along with other community leaders. Songs, stories and wetland tours will also be featured. The event begins at 11:00 am at Westmoreland Park.

