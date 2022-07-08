© 2022 KLCC

Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
Arts & Culture

Kalapuya Mural dedication to be held at Westmoreland Park

KLCC | By Aubrey L Bulkeley
Published July 8, 2022 at 2:59 PM PDT
Kalapuya Wetland Mural
Beyond Toxics
/
Beyond Toxics
The "Willamette Wetlands of the Kalapuya" depicts a Kalapuya storyteller sharing about the relationship their people have with indigenous wetland plants.

Beyond Toxics is hosting a ribbon cutting ceremony on Saturday to dedicate a new mural in Eugene featuring the Kalapuya people and native wetland plants.

An aim of the mural is to educate the community about the indigenous plants of the wetlands, as well as to illustrate the historical and contemporary relationship the Kalapuya have with these plants.

“But very important to use this public art as a way to recognize and acknowledge and appreciate all that the Kalapuya people have done for our state and those of us who live here now,” said Executive Director Lisa Arkin.

Eugene Mayor Lucy Vinis and Sen. James Manning, D-Eugene, will speak, along with other community leaders. Songs, stories and wetland tours will also be featured. The event begins at 11:00 am at Westmoreland Park.

Aubrey L Bulkeley
Aubrey Bulkeley joined KLCC in January 2019. She co-created FLUX podcast, a three-part series to accompany award-winning UO School of Journalism and Communication publication, FLUX Magazine. Bulkeley finished her Master's degree in Journalism at the University of Oregon in June 2019.
