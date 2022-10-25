© 2022 KLCC

Arts & Culture

South Eugene Theater’s take on classic zombie tale is delivered…undead on arrival

KLCC | By Brian Bull
Published October 25, 2022 at 10:43 PM PDT
NOTLD_BethVsZombie.JPG
Photo by Margaret Bull.
In an early scene, Beth (Marley Hines) takes down a multitude of zombies that have infiltrated a hideout for her and several other desperate humans.

What’s Halloween without flesh-eating ghouls? A South Eugene Theater production sinks its teeth into a famed horror film, re-imagined for the stage.

SET_NOTLD_Poster.JPG
Poster designed by Alex Bull.
/
South Eugene Theater
A poster for South Eugene Theater's "Night of the Living Dead" production.

George Romero’s 1968 nightmare classic, “Night of the Living Dead” features a band of humans holed up in a farmstead, fighting off hordes of ravenous zombies.

South Eugene High School senior Autumn Joule adapted and directed this version. She likes Romero’s film.

“But I wasn’t a fan of the female characters in the movie, I thought they were written flat and annoying. Y’know, victims of the time period,” she told KLCC. “So I thought it would be fun to rewrite it my way, and spotlight a woman with more power and agency, work some feminism into South Eugene Theater.”

Joule’s heroine will have her hands full, as zombie after zombie shambles in, to test her mettle.

And with a cast of roughly 50 actors – many of them zombies – Joule herself has been busy, but says her legion of the undead has been very good to work with.

South Eugene Theater’s “Night of the Living Dead” runs from October 27th through the 30th.

Brian Bull
Brian Bull joined the KLCC News Team in June 2016. In his 25+ years as a public media journalist, he's worked at NPR, Twin Cities Public Television, South Dakota Public Broadcasting, Wisconsin Public Radio, and ideastream in Cleveland. His reporting has netted dozens of accolades, including four national Edward R. Murrow Awards (19 regional), the Ohio Associated Press' Best Reporter Award, Best Radio Reporter from the Native American Journalists Association, and the PRNDI/NEFE Award for Excellence in Consumer Finance Reporting.
