Arts & Culture

Hey ho! Shakespearean troupe makes much ado about something this weekend

KLCC | By Brian Bull
Published August 2, 2023 at 10:50 AM PDT
Four women rehearsing for a play.
Brian Bull
/
KLCC
The four leading ladies of this production of "Much Ado About Nothing" are (top L to R): Merrilyn Taylor (Antonia), Delaine Burns (Hero, Verges) ; (bottom L to R): Jessica Ruth Baker (Dogberry, Margaret) and Martha Benson (Beatrice.)

A time-honored Shakespearean comedy about thwarted love and gossip hits the lawn August 5 in Eugene, when the Free Shakespeare in the Park Theatre Company kicks off its run of “Much Ado About Nothing.”

At a recent rehearsal, four leads sang the opening song, “Sigh No More, Ladies.” The song was composed by music director, Christian Abbott, and is accompanied by a ukulele.

Woman standing in park, actors rehearsing in background.
Brian Bull
/
KLCC
Sharon Selove, artistic director for Free Shakespeare in the Park, stands outside the rehearsal space as actors gather.

“It’s a lovely song,” said Sharon Selove, artistic director. “The whole vibe of the play is kind of resort, Fantasy Island.”

Selove said Shakespeare’s story is timeless, which has led to many different stagings and interpretations since it was first performed more than 400 years ago. But she added that it’s important to understand the language and context.

“So in this play, ‘nothing’ in Shakespeare’s day meant ‘noting’ and ‘noting’ meant gossip," she said. "So this play’s filled with lots of gossip, innuendo, and slander, and it’s very funny.”

At the heart of the story is the romance between Claudio and Hero, which has much gossip to overcome. There will be a tropical, “Cuban-salsa-rhumba” style to the setting.

The performance kicks off August 5 and runs for four weekends at the Amazon Community Park South Lawn Amphitheater. Selove assures audiences that there’s shade in the open-air space, and encourages everyone to pack a picnic and enjoy the outdoor performance.

Full cast:

Martha Benson (Beatrice)

Delaine Burns (Hero, Verges)

Merrilyn Jones Taylor (Antonia)

Jessica Ruth Baker (Margaret, Dogberry)

Tom Laird (Leonato)

Christian Abbott (Don Pedro)

Josh Simpson (Benedict)

Nick Aldridge (Claudio)

Martin Fogarty (Don John, Sexton)

Steven Shipman (Borachio)

Sky Schual (Friar Frances)

Anison Reeves (Conrade)

William Shakespeare Free Shakespeare In the Park Sharon Selove summer Amazon Park
Brian Bull
Brian Bull joined the KLCC News Team in June 2016. In his 25+ years as a public media journalist, he's worked at NPR, Twin Cities Public Television, South Dakota Public Broadcasting, Wisconsin Public Radio, and ideastream in Cleveland. His reporting has netted dozens of accolades, including four national Edward R. Murrow Awards (22 regional), the Ohio Associated Press' Best Reporter Award, Best Radio Reporter from the Native American Journalists Association, and the PRNDI/NEFE Award for Excellence in Consumer Finance Reporting.
See stories by Brian Bull
