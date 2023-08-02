Hey ho! Shakespearean troupe makes much ado about something this weekend

A time-honored Shakespearean comedy about thwarted love and gossip hits the lawn August 5 in Eugene, when the Free Shakespeare in the Park Theatre Company kicks off its run of “Much Ado About Nothing.”

At a recent rehearsal, four leads sang the opening song, “Sigh No More, Ladies.” The song was composed by music director, Christian Abbott, and is accompanied by a ukulele.

Brian Bull / KLCC Sharon Selove, artistic director for Free Shakespeare in the Park, stands outside the rehearsal space as actors gather.

“It’s a lovely song,” said Sharon Selove, artistic director. “The whole vibe of the play is kind of resort, Fantasy Island.”

Selove said Shakespeare’s story is timeless, which has led to many different stagings and interpretations since it was first performed more than 400 years ago. But she added that it’s important to understand the language and context.

“So in this play, ‘nothing’ in Shakespeare’s day meant ‘noting’ and ‘noting’ meant gossip," she said. "So this play’s filled with lots of gossip, innuendo, and slander, and it’s very funny.”

At the heart of the story is the romance between Claudio and Hero, which has much gossip to overcome. There will be a tropical, “Cuban-salsa-rhumba” style to the setting.

The performance kicks off August 5 and runs for four weekends at the Amazon Community Park South Lawn Amphitheater. Selove assures audiences that there’s shade in the open-air space, and encourages everyone to pack a picnic and enjoy the outdoor performance.

Full cast:

Martha Benson (Beatrice)

Delaine Burns (Hero, Verges)

Merrilyn Jones Taylor (Antonia)

Jessica Ruth Baker (Margaret, Dogberry)

Tom Laird (Leonato)

Christian Abbott (Don Pedro)

Josh Simpson (Benedict)

Nick Aldridge (Claudio)

Martin Fogarty (Don John, Sexton)

Steven Shipman (Borachio)

Sky Schual (Friar Frances)

Anison Reeves (Conrade)

