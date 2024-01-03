Roseburg Public Library marks 5 years in operation with a celebration

One of the newest libraries in Oregon is celebrating its five-year anniversary this Saturday with a community event.

The Roseburg Public Library was established after the Douglas County Library system was closed down in 2017. It’s in the same building that was formerly the main county library. It’s now an independent city library.

“I can’t believe it's been 5 years,” said Kris Wiley, the library's director. “It seems like the blink of an eye and here we are.”

She said the library offers books, programs, Wi-Fi and more.

“Libraries all over the world are doing new, innovative things,” Wiley said. “And what we pride ourselves in here is welcoming the community to this beautiful space to enjoy each other's company and to enjoy the services that we have at the library.”

The Roseburg Public Library is at 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd. The 5th Anniversary Celebration is Saturday, Jan. 6, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Youth are invited to create book-themed crafts. Youth Services Librarian Aurora Ropp is planning six stations, including crafts based on the “Elephant and Piggie” series by Mo Willems, “Dog Man” by Dav Pilkey and “Harry Potter” by J.K. Rowling.

At 10:30 a.m., officials with the City of Roseburg and Douglas Education Service District will share brief remarks.

At 11 a.m., longtime Register-Guard features editor/columnist and bestselling author Bob Welch will present his latest book, “Seven Summers (and a Few Bummers): My Adventure Hiking the 2,650-Mile PCT,” which chronicles his efforts to conquer the Pacific Crest Trail with his brother-in-law. Copies of the book will be available for purchase by cash or credit card.

Throughout the morning, the library will provide cookies, coffee, water and library-branded items such as stickers, pens and notepads.

