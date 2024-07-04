Runners celebrate 50 years of spanning Spencer and Skinner Buttes
On this Independence Day morning, more than 4,600 people ran shoulder-to-shoulder in the “Butte to Butte” race in Eugene.
It’s also the annual event’s golden anniversary, with runners - and walkers - traveling the distance between Spencer Butte and Skinner Butte. People could do a 10k, 5k, or 4-mile “Mayor’s Walk”.
At today’s observance, many participants wore costumes including a Lady Liberty and a few in tutus. Others wore vintage t-shirts showing that they’ve done this race for years.
William Wyckoff is the racing director for Butte to Butte, which is coordinated by Oregon Track Club and presented by Rexius. He told KLCC that a third of registrants are first-time runners in this year’s event.
“We did celebrate on the 1st of July, twelve individuals that have participated in 40 or more Butte-to-Buttes,” added Wyckoff. “The old and the new combined, that's what makes up the ‘People's Race.’”
Later, at the 5th Street Market, medals and cash prizes were bestowed upon the first male and female runners of each age group who crossed the finish line. Among the early finishers was 25-year-old Noah Rasmusssen, who recently came to the Eugene area after living in Omaha, Nebraska.
“I will probably go get a jog in, cool down the legs, and then I dunno, probably find a beer,” he laughed, when asked what he’d do after finishing the 10k event.
Rasmussen confessed that it was a punishing event, so he was glad to have put in time to prepare for it by running 10-12 miles daily.
“Like running that fast downhill, just like pounding the cement? Legs become mush. That first up-and-down, just destroys your legs. It’s tough.”
Organizers say while the weather’s expected to be excessively hot between now through the weekend, all of the Butte to Butte events took place in the early morning, so participants would avoid the worst of the heat.
41 states and four countries were represented in this year’s observance. The last time all 50 states were represented was in 2016, said Wyckoff. And while that didn’t happen this time, he was still pleased with the turnout and enthusiasm.
“My greatest reflection is just seeing all the smiling faces and people on race day, particularly all the families that come out and do this event together to kick off their celebration of Independence Day.”
