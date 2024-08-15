© 2024 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

New Oregon Poet Laureate is Ellen Waterston of Bend

KLCC | By Rachael McDonald
Published August 15, 2024 at 3:49 PM PDT
Ellen Waterston is Oregon's new poet laureate.
Scott Nelson
Ellen Waterston is Oregon's new poet laureate.

Governor Tina Kotek has named Ellen Waterston of Bend as Oregon’s new Poet Laureate.

Waterston founded the Writing Ranch and the Waterston Desert Writing Prize. She has published four poetry collections and her poems have appeared in journals, anthologies and the Writer’s Almanac.

Waterston will be Oregon’s 11th Poet Laureate and succeeds Anis Mojgani, who has held the post since 2020.

Much of Waterston’s award-winning poetry and prose is inspired by the remote reaches of southeastern Oregon’s Outback.

Waterston assumes the Poet Laureate role immediately. It’s a two-year appointment.

Her poetry awards include the WILLA Award for two of her collections and the Obsidian Prize for Poetry. Waterston is currently completing a fifth collection featuring a series of commissioned poems celebrating remote locations across the West.

To learn more about the Oregon Poet Laureate program visit the Poet Laureate website.
Tags
Arts & Culture Poet LaureateEllen Waterston
Rachael McDonald
Rachael McDonald is KLCC’s host for All Things Considered on weekday afternoons. She also is the editor of the KLCC Extra, the daily digital newspaper. Rachael has a BA in English from the University of Oregon. She started out in public radio as a newsroom volunteer at KLCC in 2000.
See stories by Rachael McDonald
Related Content