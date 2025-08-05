Eugene arts group marks its 50th year at WOW Hall

The Community Center for Performing Arts in Eugene is celebrating 50 years at the WOW Hall this year.

A half century ago, the Woodmen of the World Hall was saved from demolition by raising $10,00 through a multi-day, round-the-clock “WOW-a-thon” community fundraiser.

Commemorative events are occurring all year. According to Interim CCPA Executive Director David Ferris, the marquee event is planned for early December.

“It’ll be a three-day celebration," he told KLCC. "The first two (days) will feature a lot of artists that have played at the hall over the years, some of them dating back as far as the original WOW-a-thon.”

Ferris said members and volunteers keep the venue running. That volunteer power is helpful in keeping the building in good condition. For instance, because the building is a designated historic site, it needs to be maintained as such.

“Which means, like when we want to paint, we have to get special paints which were made still with horsehair in them, because that's how the building was originally built,” he said.

Ferris said the building looks essentially the same as it did 70 years ago, and that they host annual events as part of being on the historic registry. For example, the hall also offers regular site tours. The next one is Sept. 6, from 12 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Ferris said the WOW Hall is a nice size for young bands or acts that have outgrown bars, but can’t fill a large auditorium.

The historic building hosts everything from dance classes and weddings to UO events, in addition to concerts and shows. It's also the current home for most City Club of Eugene programs.

Right now, as in summer's past, the Music Edge rock band program gives young players the opportunity to learn and perform on stage. Some of them go on to form bands that have gone on to play at the WOW Hall, said Ferries. "That kind of gives us the big warm and fuzzies right there," he said.

Ferris holds the Interim Executive Director position because the Community Center for Performing Arts is looking for a new ED. Details about the search are on the WOW Hall website.

There’s another landmark on the horizon: WOW Hall was built in 1932 and the building will celebrate its 100th anniversary in seven years.

