WOW factor: Eugene's venerable concert venue turns 50

Eugene’s WOW Hall probably showcases the most diverse show bill in the region.

Yet, despite its popularity within Lane County, the venue has had to fight tooth and nail for its survival over the years. Which makes the fact that the hall and its nonprofit organization - The Community Center for the Performing Arts - is celebrating a 50 year anniversary in 2025 all the more remarkable

On this edition of Oregon On The Record, you’ll hear from Executive Director Deb Maher about the celebration ahead, a look back, and what the next 50 years may look like.

