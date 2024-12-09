© 2024 KLCC

Oregon On The Record with Michael Dunne
Oregon On The Record

WOW factor: Eugene's venerable concert venue turns 50

By Michael Dunne
Published December 9, 2024 at 2:25 PM PST
The WOW Hall
Community Center for the Performing Arts
The WOW Hall

Eugene’s WOW Hall probably showcases the most diverse show bill in the region.

Yet, despite its popularity within Lane County, the venue has had to fight tooth and nail for its survival over the years. Which makes the fact that the hall and its nonprofit organization - The Community Center for the Performing Arts - is celebrating a 50 year anniversary in 2025 all the more remarkable

On this edition of Oregon On The Record, you’ll hear from Executive Director Deb Maher about the celebration ahead, a look back, and what the next 50 years may look like.

Oregon On The Record
Michael Dunne
Michael Dunne is the host and producer for KLCC’s weekly public affairs show, Oregon On The Record. In this role, Michael interviews experts from around Western and Central Oregon to dive deep into the issues that matter most to the station’s audience. Michael also hosts and produces KLCC’s leadership podcast – Oregon Rainmakers, and writes a business column for The Chronicle which serves Springfield and South Lane County.
See stories by Michael Dunne
