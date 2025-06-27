© 2025 KLCC

KLCC wins two awards in the Public Media Journalists Association 2025 competition

KLCC | By Brooke Bumgardner
Published June 27, 2025 at 1:12 PM PDT
PMJA 2025 Awards KLCC

The Public Media Journalists Association (PMJA) has recognized the KLCC News Department with top honors in two categories of the 2025 PMJA Annual Awards.

KLCC won a first-place award in the “Health/Medical Feature” category for Division B (4-7 newsroom staff). The honored feature was Tiffany Eckert’s story, The Decker sisters: Breaking the 'family curse' of breast cancer. In this report, she examined the journey of sisters who were faced with the reality of inheriting the BRCA gene mutation, which increases a person’s likelihood of developing breast and ovarian cancers.

Four sisters pose for a portrait.
The Decker family
The Decker sisters were born two years apart. Pictured here from left to right are Cheryl, Dede, Julie, and Charlene in the late 1960's.
Love Cross hosts Morning Edition on KLCC.

PMJA also recognized KLCC’s broadcast with a second-place award in the Newscast category. The honored newscast was anchored by Love Cross and includes Nathan Wilk’s coverage of Peacehealth home health nurses going on strike, and Rachael McDonald’s remembrance of Virginia Beavert, a revered member of the Yakama Nation who died at the age of 102.

"PMJA honors the work of public media journalists across the country," said KLCC News Director Chris Lehman. "These awards show that our journalists are doing work that's among the best in the nation."

These awards come just after KLCC received 3 regional Edward R. Murrow Awards and six regional Society of Professional Journalists awards.
Brooke Bumgardner
Brooke Bumgardner joined KLCC in July 2022 as the Director of Membership and Outreach. In addition to planning and managing the station's membership drives, Brooke serves as the first point of contact for members. With almost two decades of non-profit experience and a lifelong enjoyment of public radio, Brooke is excited to connect more Oregonians with KLCC to help grow the station and its service.
See stories by Brooke Bumgardner
