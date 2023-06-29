Eugene Police offer chance to surrender illegal fireworks ahead of 4th of July

People with illegal fireworks have two opportunities to turn them in without getting cited by authorities.

The Eugene Police Department says locals can bring them in to Eugene Fire Station Number 2, or Springfield Fire Station Number 3 on July 1st or July 2nd between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.

A police spokesperson emphasized that people should not bring fireworks or explosives to fire stations outside of those times.

The City of Eugene banned all commercial fireworks inside city limits last fall. The council cited fire danger and their impact on people and pets.

Violators can be fined up to $500.

Professional fireworks shows are allowed July 3-5, and at other times with authorization from the city.