Scammers are making aggressive calls to EWEB customers, threatening to turn off their power and water if they don’t pay up in half an hour.

A flurry of such calls were reported to the Eugene utility over the 4th of July Weekend. EWEB Communications specialist Jen Connors told KLCC these scammers can “spoof” the caller ID or email, to make it look like it’s a legitimate message from the utility. And some scammers are even coming to homes and pulling the same stunt.

“We recommend that you hang up the phone, close the email without clicking on any links, or just close the front door and call EWEB," advised Connors. "The number is on the bill, it’s on our website. You can speak directly to a customer service agent during business hours and get the most accurate information about the status of your bill.”

Connors said people can learn more about common scams and schemes online at eweb.org/scams.

Copyright 2021, KLCC.