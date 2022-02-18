© 2022 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
NPR for Oregonians
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Crime, Law & Justice

Victims in Deadwood shooting have been identified

KLCC | By Rachael McDonald
Published February 18, 2022 at 3:45 PM PST
police_light.jpg
Wikimedia Commons
/

The Lane County Sheriff’s office has released the names of three Deadwood residents who were shot and killed earlier this week. They are 40-year-old Brian Lee Harry, 34-year-old Shauna Jean Allen, and 36-year-old Elijah Gabriel Geil.

The incident happened on Tuesday. Deputies arrested 25-year-old Joshua Jamison in connection with the shooting. There was a dispute involving Jamison and the three victims prior to the shooting according to the Sheriff’s office. It’s still under investigation.

Crime, Law & Justice
Rachael McDonald
Rachael McDonald is News Director at KLCC. She’s been with the station for more than 10 years. Previously, she established the Richland, Washington bureau for the Northwest News Network. She also worked as News Director at KAZU in Monterey, California. Rachael has won numerous awards for her reporting.
See stories by Rachael McDonald
Related Content