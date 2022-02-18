Victims in Deadwood shooting have been identified

The Lane County Sheriff’s office has released the names of three Deadwood residents who were shot and killed earlier this week. They are 40-year-old Brian Lee Harry, 34-year-old Shauna Jean Allen, and 36-year-old Elijah Gabriel Geil.

The incident happened on Tuesday. Deputies arrested 25-year-old Joshua Jamison in connection with the shooting. There was a dispute involving Jamison and the three victims prior to the shooting according to the Sheriff’s office. It’s still under investigation.