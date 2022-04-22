Body of man left in rural cemetery identifed by Linn County investigators

Earlier this month we reported on an unidentified man’s body left in a handmade wooden casket at a Linn County cemetery.

Now authorities say they’ve figured out his identity through fingerprints.

Linn County Sheriff Michelle Duncan says it’s 59-year-old Randall Louis Lloyd. Lloyd has ties to Washington, Idaho, and more recently, Eugene, Oregon.

Preliminary findings show Lloyd died from natural causes, though toxicology results are still pending. It’s still unknown who left Lloyd’s body in the cemetery, and why.

Tips can be called in Detective Scott Tennant at (541)967-3950.

