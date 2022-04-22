© 2022 KLCC

Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
Body of man left in rural cemetery identifed by Linn County investigators

KLCC | By Brian Bull
Published April 22, 2022 at 12:19 AM PDT
GoogleMap_PowerlineRdCemetery.png
GoogleMaps
Google Maps/Street View of rural cemetery area near Harrisburg, OR.

Earlier this month we reported on an unidentified man’s body left in a handmade wooden casket at a Linn County cemetery.

Now authorities say they’ve figured out his identity through fingerprints. 

Linn County Sheriff Michelle Duncan says it’s 59-year-old Randall Louis Lloyd. Lloyd has ties to Washington, Idaho, and more recently, Eugene, Oregon.

Preliminary findings show Lloyd died from natural causes, though toxicology results are still pending. It’s still unknown who left Lloyd’s body in the cemetery, and why.

Tips can be called in Detective Scott Tennant at (541)967-3950.

Brian Bull
Brian Bull joined the KLCC News Team in June 2016. In his 25 years as a public media journalist, he's worked at NPR, Twin Cities Public Television, South Dakota Public Broadcasting, Wisconsin Public Radio, and ideastream in Cleveland. His reporting has netted dozens of accolades, including four national Edward R. Murrow Awards (17 regional), the Ohio Associated Press' Best Reporter Award, Best Radio Reporter from the Native American Journalists Association, and the PRNDI/NEFE Award for Excellence in Consumer Finance Reporting.
