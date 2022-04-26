Body of missing kayaker found near Monroe, crews continue search for another

Authorities in Benton County have recovered the body of a missing kayaker and are trying to locate a second.

26-year-old Joseph Bendix of Eugene was found in the Long Tom River three miles south of Monroe, where he and 23-year-old Mariana Dukes left Saturday.

When the pair were late arriving to Monroe City Park, a relative called dispatchers. Bendix was found Monday morning by a landowner.

50 volunteers from several agencies are searching for Dukes, who’s described as 5-foot-4 with blonde hair. She had left in a green kayak with Bendix.

Tips can be called in to Benton County Sheriff’s Office Detective David Iverson at 541-230-0984.

Photo provided by the Benton County Sheriff's Office. Mariana Dukes of Eugene, in a recent photo. She's been missing since Saturday, April 23, 2022.

BCSO asks that people do not try to help search efforts, as they have trained professionals on the scene.

Agencies involved include the Linn County Sheriff’s Office, Lane County Sheriff’s Office Water Rescue Team, Albany Fire Department’s Water Rescue Team, Lane County SAR, Benton County SAR’s Volunteer Aircraft Team, K9 SAR Unit, and drones from BCSO and Albany Fire Departments.

“I’d like to thank Sheriff Harold and the members of the Lane County Sheriff’s Office for all their help during this event. Benton County SAR coordinator Kevin Higgins and the members of Benton County SAR have been amazing and I am grateful to have them as a resource to our county, along with all of the other volunteer organizations that have aided in this search,” stated Sheriff Jef Van Arsdall. “I would also like to thank the community of Monroe for their incredible grace and empathy to the family impacted by this tragedy.”

