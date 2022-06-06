© 2022 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
NPR for Oregonians
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Crime, Law & Justice

Scams posing as offiical PayPal notices targeting locals

KLCC | By Brian Bull
Published June 6, 2022 at 3:31 PM PDT
thom_holmes_unsplash.jpg
Thom Holmes
/
Unsplash.com
If you're getting texts or emails pressuring you to call an unfamiliar number or click on a link, you best hang up and call your financial institution directly.

Scam emails pretending to be from PayPal have bilked several Eugeneans in recent weeks.

Eugene Police say one victim responded to the fake email, and was pressured into transferring his credit union’s balance into a supposedly protected and encrypted account. But the account was actually a Bitcoin machine wallet located at a West 11th liquor store, and the victim’s $15,000 is unrecoverable.

Another Eugenean was scammed out of $30,000 by a text claiming to be from Paypal security. Like the previous target, she was put on a call regarding a transaction she had not made, and was alerted to other problems which ended up with her depositing the money into a Bitcoin ATM.

Police say it’s important to know that a bank would never ask you to do transactions with texts and emails, and you should not respond. Complaints can be made directly with a bank or credit card company through phone numbers found on your official statements.

The EPD has a list of scams on its website. People can report scams to the FBI at a special site as well.

Copyright @2022, KLCC.

Crime, Law & Justice
Brian Bull
Brian Bull joined the KLCC News Team in June 2016. In his 25+ years as a public media journalist, he's worked at NPR, Twin Cities Public Television, South Dakota Public Broadcasting, Wisconsin Public Radio, and ideastream in Cleveland. His reporting has netted dozens of accolades, including four national Edward R. Murrow Awards (19 regional), the Ohio Associated Press' Best Reporter Award, Best Radio Reporter from the Native American Journalists Association, and the PRNDI/NEFE Award for Excellence in Consumer Finance Reporting.
See stories by Brian Bull
Related Content