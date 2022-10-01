© 2022 KLCC

Crime, Law & Justice

Salem Police release photos of vehicle involved in Sept. 28 fatal hit-and-run

KLCC | By Brian Bull
Published October 1, 2022 at 3:44 PM PDT
SalemPD_Truck01.jpg
Salem PD.
Newly-released images from the Salem Police Dept. show a truck they say was involved in the Sept. 28 hit-and-run which fatally injured Kezier resident Cynthia Lynn Perry Rizzo, who was found in the roadway in the early morning hours.

The Salem Police Traffic Team say they’ve identified the vehicle involved in last Wednesday’s fatal hit and run, which led to the death of 66-year-old pedestrian Cynthia Lynn Perry Rizzo of Keizer.

Investigators are now asking for tips on finding the following pickup truck:

1998 dark blue Chevy 1500 pickup, Oregon license plate 604 FWD. The driver side headlight has damage.

Salem PD says members of the public should not engage or make contact with anyone in or with the truck. Instead, call police directly at (503)588-6123. Refer to case #22-2177.

(begin original story)

Salem police are looking for the driver in a fatal hit-and-run incident that happened Wednesday morning.

66-year-old Cynthia Lynn Perry Rizzo of Keizer was found around 5:00am, lying in the roadway of the 4000 block of Sunnyview Road Northeast. She was taken to Salem Health but died from her injuries Thursday.

Investigators believe the runaway driver was in a full-size Chevrolet GMC pick-up or SUV, manufactured between 1988 and 2000.

Tips can be called in to the Salem Police Traffic Team at (503)588-6171.

Brian Bull
Brian Bull joined the KLCC News Team in June 2016. In his 25+ years as a public media journalist, he's worked at NPR, Twin Cities Public Television, South Dakota Public Broadcasting, Wisconsin Public Radio, and ideastream in Cleveland. His reporting has netted dozens of accolades, including four national Edward R. Murrow Awards (19 regional), the Ohio Associated Press' Best Reporter Award, Best Radio Reporter from the Native American Journalists Association, and the PRNDI/NEFE Award for Excellence in Consumer Finance Reporting.
See stories by Brian Bull
