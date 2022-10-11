EPD disrupts gathering of armed men in downtown area, confiscates weapons

Eugene Police believe they may have prevented an armed conflict in the downtown area Sunday morning.

Around 2:00am on October 9, EPD units responded to sightings of masked men with handguns in the streets and a parking garage. It’s suspected that two groups of these individuals were looking for each other and were just blocks apart when police intervened.

Deputy Chief Shawn Adams says this scenario is not acceptable.

“And we’re going to continue to do what we need to do as far as proactive enforcement and identifying those individuals responsible for this type of gun violence and holding them accountable,” says Adams. “We understand the nature of nine individuals walking around with handguns with masks on their face. We potentially just interdicted an active shooter scene of some kind or multiple casualty event.”

In all, six firearms were confiscated from those apprehended. The EPD says it expanded its presence a month ago, in response to increased violence and confrontations in the downtown.

Charges:

Dejuan Debrail Stevens, age 23, Eugene: Criminal Trespass in the Second Degree, Carrying a Concealed Weapon

Mason Everett Wood, age 21, Eugene: Possession of Cocaine Greater than Two Grams

Isaac Skyler Floyd, age 18, Veneta: Carrying a Concealed Weapon, Unlawful Possession of a Weapon

Dominique Davis, age 21, Eugene: Carrying a Concealed Weapon

Xavier Isaiah Mills, age 24, Carry Concealed Weapon

©2022, KLCC.