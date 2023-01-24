© 2023 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
NPR for Oregonians
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Crime, Law & Justice

Arrest made in West Eugene double-homicide

KLCC | By Brian Bull
Published January 24, 2023 at 8:55 AM PST
EugenePoliceEmblem.jpg
Brian Bull
/
KLCC
EPD emblem

In an update to a story we reported last week, a Eugene man has been arrested for a double homicide on the city’s west side.

Eugene Police say 24-year-old Vaughn Pierre Derry Jr. is charged with two counts of murder in the first degree, and one count of robbery in the first degree, from a violent incident last Thursday.

That night at 11:14pm, police responded to reports of shots fired at a residence on the 2800 block of West 18th Avenue. Two people died from gunshot wounds. They’ve been identified as 20-year-old Breanna Don Dapron, and 31-year-old Dylan Wayne George.

Crime, Law & Justice
Brian Bull
Brian Bull joined the KLCC News Team in June 2016. In his 25+ years as a public media journalist, he's worked at NPR, Twin Cities Public Television, South Dakota Public Broadcasting, Wisconsin Public Radio, and ideastream in Cleveland. His reporting has netted dozens of accolades, including four national Edward R. Murrow Awards (19 regional), the Ohio Associated Press' Best Reporter Award, Best Radio Reporter from the Native American Journalists Association, and the PRNDI/NEFE Award for Excellence in Consumer Finance Reporting.
See stories by Brian Bull
Related Content