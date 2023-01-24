Arrest made in West Eugene double-homicide

In an update to a story we reported last week, a Eugene man has been arrested for a double homicide on the city’s west side.

Eugene Police say 24-year-old Vaughn Pierre Derry Jr. is charged with two counts of murder in the first degree, and one count of robbery in the first degree, from a violent incident last Thursday.

That night at 11:14pm, police responded to reports of shots fired at a residence on the 2800 block of West 18th Avenue. Two people died from gunshot wounds. They’ve been identified as 20-year-old Breanna Don Dapron, and 31-year-old Dylan Wayne George.