Crime, Law & Justice

South Eugene High School evacuated again after bomb threat

KLCC | By Rachael McDonald
Published May 16, 2023 at 12:59 PM PDT
Sign in front of South Eugene High School
Rachael McDonald
/
KLCC
South Eugene High School was evacuated for the third time this month Tuesday following a telephoned threat.

Students, teachers, and staff of South Eugene High School were evacuated Tuesday morning after a bomb threat was called in to Central Lane 911. This is the third bomb threat in three weeks at the school.

In this most recent incident and the two preceding, police searched the school inside and out and found no evidence of explosives. Unlike the previous two threats, students returned to class after the scene was cleared.

Last week, there were similar threats at schools in Mapleton and Jefferson that turned out to be false alarms.

Tags
Crime, Law & Justice South Eugene High SchoolEugene Police Departmentbomb threat
Rachael McDonald
Rachael McDonald is KLCC’s former News Director. Rachael has a BA in English from the University of Oregon. She started out in public radio as a newsroom volunteer at KLCC in 2000. After reporting for the Northwest News Network and KAZU, Rachael returned to KLCC in 2007 as Morning Edition host and a general assignment reporter covering politics, the environment, education, and the arts. She was hired as KLCC News Director in 2018. Rachael departed KLCC in June, 2022.
See stories by Rachael McDonald
