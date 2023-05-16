South Eugene High School evacuated again after bomb threat

Students, teachers, and staff of South Eugene High School were evacuated Tuesday morning after a bomb threat was called in to Central Lane 911. This is the third bomb threat in three weeks at the school.

In this most recent incident and the two preceding, police searched the school inside and out and found no evidence of explosives. Unlike the previous two threats, students returned to class after the scene was cleared.

Last week, there were similar threats at schools in Mapleton and Jefferson that turned out to be false alarms.

