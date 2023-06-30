© 2023 KLCC

Crime, Law & Justice

Holiday travelers also warned not to drink and paddle

KLCC | By Brian Bull
Published June 30, 2023 at 10:50 PM PDT
Boats on lake.
Brian Bull
/
KLCC
Boaters on Clear Lake, Oregon.

Enforcement of Oregon’s laws against operating under the influence of intoxicants this Fourth of July weekend will not only take place on land, but water as well.

The U.S. Coast Guard and Oregon State Marine Board will be looking for impaired boaters from July 1-3. This not only includes motor-boats but other watercraft, including kayaks and canoes.

The Operation Dry Water Campaign will crack down on boating under the influence, with up to $6,250 in fines, as well as possible jail time and loss of boating privileges.

People can report intoxicated or otherwise impaired boaters by calling 911.

Marine officers can arrest boaters on observed impairment and legally obtain blood, breath, or urine if a boater fails standardized field sobriety testing.

Crime, Law & Justice Fourth of JulyOregon Marine BoardBoats
