Poaching Series Pt. 2: Law enforcement, lawmakers, and the public collectively take aim at poachers

The unlawful killing or overharvesting of wildlife is a huge problem across Oregon. Officials say last year, more than 5,000 animals were poached, and those are just the cases people reported. In the second half of our two-part series, KLCC looks at what tactics authorities are taking to bag poachers.

Robot deer

Last month, in the final week of deer rifle season, Sergeant Lee Farrar of the Oregon State Police’s Fish & Wildlife Division drove his cruiser in the pre-dawn hours to a remote area near Dexter.

“We’re doing an early morning wildlife enforcement decoy operation,” Farrar explained. “We’re going to be looking for anyone that shoots (during) prohibited hours, so they’re shooting early, prior to legal shooting light. They’re shooting from a roadway, shooting with the aid of artificial light, shining their headlights or a spotlight on the deer.”

OSP deer decoy nabs poachers

The decoy in question is a robotic deer, which can turn its head for added realism. Farrar and OSP senior trooper Martin Maher set it up along a patch of woods where poacher activity has been frequent. Then Farrar drove to a nearby turnoff where he waited for someone to come by and take a shot at the fake deer.

Earlier this year, OSP troopers and a decoy nabbed a poacher by McGowan Creek east of Mohawk. Both the poacher and his driver fessed up as troopers confronted them.

Altogether, OSP’s robo-deer decoys take over 80 hits a year. They’re part of Oregon’s arsenal against poachers, catching many in the act.

Lab assistant

Another tool is also an animal…the real kind.

“This is K-9 Buck," said OSP Trooper Josh Walcott, introducing a playful yellow lab who became Oregon’s first anti-poaching pooch in 2020.

Buck’s nose accommodates a full menu.

Brian Bull / KLCC K-9 Buck, of the Oregon State Police's Fish & Wildlife Division, and also the first one in the state to be part of anti-poaching operations. Since he started in 2020, another K-9 dog named Scout has joined OSPFW.

“He’s trained to sniff out deer, elk, bear, turkey, waterfowl, salmon, steelhead, and sturgeon,” said Walcott.

People can lie to a police officer, but not to Buck’s super sniffer. He can detect poached game hidden in vehicles or other places, including under seats or inside packed coolers.

Recently, the pair responded to calls of an illegally-shot deer that led them to a suspect….and more.

“We actually deployed Buck in that case,” recalled Walcott. “And with witness interviews, we ended up seizing 32 firearms from a felon.”

Walcott says Buck is one of 180 conservation K-9s in the country. While not a large group, their work is important as they can detect stashed or hard-to-see evidence as they pursue poachers.

Eyewitness accounts

It’s not all robo-deer and K-9 units. Authorities still bank on witnesses reporting poachers. A recent rash of poaching in November prompted county authorities to offer awards from $500 to $2,000 for tips. Hunter preference points provided another incentive.

For crabber Bob Browning of Tillamook, it’s all about doing the right thing. He’s helped state police nab poachers across the coast, including a 2019 case where two men stole nearly 20 crab pots and fished in a protected marine reserve. (This case came a few years after OSPFW personnel found more than 150 stolen crab pots tied to the fishing vessel Valkyrie.)

“I just want to keep our industry going the way it should be,” Browning told KLCC. “And the same goes with all hunting and fishing. Every time somebody does something wrong, even though ‘It may not be that big of a deal, let it go’ you keep letting everything go and pretty soon we got nothing left.”

Oregon State Police Fish & Wildlife Division. OSPFW police seized dozens of stolen crab pots from the fishing vessel Valkyrie during an extensive investigation that began in 2014 in Tilamoook County. Besides the stolen crab traps, there was evidence many trapped crabs died and wasted away.

Another ally is the Oregon Legislature. Yvonne Shaw, the anti-poaching coordinator for the state Department of Fish & Wildlife, said efforts got a boost in 2019 through House Bill 3035, which toughened penalties and added five more officers.

“And the third prong is to increase prosecution,” said Shaw. “And this is done through a special prosecutor who was hired through the Department of Justice.”

That prosecutor is Jay Hall, who received special recognition for prosecuting a poaching ring that killed over 300 deer and elk back in 2010.

Decoy operation

Back near Dexter, there’s been a few close calls. Over the radio, Trooper Maher whispers that someone has driven up and stopped right at the decoy. Moments later, a few more headlights appear from down the road, and the first vehicle drives away, possibly scared off.

About an hour later, another vehicle stops, parks, and after a few minutes turns off its headlights. After a few minutes, Sgt. Farrar drives over and asks the driver his intentions, and then requests that he leave the scene. The man complies.

Ultimately, no one stops to shoot the robo-deer. As faint sunlight breaks over the forested landscape, Farrar and Maher put the decoy into the truck and call it a day.

Maher wasn’t discouraged.

Brian Bull / KLCC OSP Senior Trooper Martin Maher (left) and Sgt. Leland Farrar (center) put a decoy deer into the back of their vehicle, following a pre-dawn operation to catch poachers. The pair were working near some off-roads by Dexter, after a series of calls were made about suspected poacher activity.

“Hey, you know, it was good compliance,” said Maher. “And that’s all we can hope for. That’s the whole reason for this program, is make people try to play by the rules. And when we don’t get shooters, maybe the word got out.

“But poaching still continues and that’s why we’re out here.”

Last August, the state launched a public awareness campaign, Protect Oregon’s Wildlife. It educates the public on how to report poaching, and how to recognize it.

One important point: it’s not just a rural issue.

Eden Beck points to the part of her backyard in Eugene's South Hills where she found a dead deer.

“The arrow probably finally connected with its spine and killed it there,” she said.

Oregon State Police. While all poaching is considered wasteful and illegal, critics are especially outraged over "thrill kills" of wildlife, where the downed animal is often left to waste away, or has their antlers or head removed. And when this kind of poaching is done near populated areas, the risk to human life is also great due to stray bullets, arrows, or darts.

“What was really sad is when it's when it's out of season and when it's at a time where it could really hurt the animal population,” said Beck. “Or if it's done within city limits and actually poses some harm if they're shooting arrows, or guns around. Nobody wants that.”

A variety of fines and charges can be leveled against poachers, depending on the extent of their illegal activities and possible harm to others. Farrar of the OSP said they can do license suspension requests for repeat offenders.

“The first time offense can be up to three years, the second time, five years,” said Farrar. And then the third time we can ask for a lifetime suspension so they can never legally do hunting or fishing in Oregon again, depending on what the situation is they got caught doing.”

Officials say on top of penalties and prosecution, education is also key. Informing people on the rules as well as impacts of poaching is essential, especially with younger hunters before bad practices become part of their outdoors experience.

“You know, once people get older and get set in their ways, it's hard to get through to them,” crabber Bob Browning told KLCC. “But if you can teach the kids and explain to them how and why, then when they get older, they'll be more willing to help and work.”

If you witness a poaching incident, authorities encourage you to use the Turn In Poachers (TIP) Line. The most expedient way to share a tip is to call (800)452-7888 or *OSP (*677) from a mobile phone.

Tips can also be emailed to: TIP@osp.oregon.gov between 8am – 5pm, Monday – Friday.

Finally, there is also an online form that people can fill out and submit, or print out and submit via email, FAX, or mail delivery.

