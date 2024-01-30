© 2024 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Roseburg’s daily newspaper misses first print edition in years after ransomware attack

KLCC | By Rebecca Hansen-White
Published January 30, 2024 at 3:40 PM PST
A copy of the News-Review as seen on Tuesday, Jan. 30.
Courtesy of Bob Hoehne
A copy of The News-Review's Sunday print edition as seen at a grocery store in Roseburg on Tuesday, Jan. 30.

The News-Review, Roseburg’s 150-year-old daily newspaper, missed its first print edition in years Tuesday.

A ransomware attack targeting Lotus Media Group, which oversees The News-Review as well as five local radio stations, has disrupted operations, locking employees out of their email, as well as key systems used to design the print newspaper.

News-Review managing editor Sanne Godfrey said the attack has been reported to the police. She said the print edition may look a little different for the next few days because the paper’s fonts and templates have been lost.

“It’s very unlikely we will be getting anything back, so what we’re working on now is rebuilding everything from scratch,” she said.

Godfrey said the entire staff has been working hard to restore operations and continue reporting the news.

“Everything has to work differently for us this week,” she said. “It’s a change, but everyone’s doing a great job adjusting. We’re absolutely publishing stories as much as we can, as early as we can.”

Godfrey said the only other time she can recall missing a print edition is the 2019 snowstorm, when widespread damage and dangerous roads blocked employees from reaching the office and printing facilities.
Tags
Crime, Law & Justice RoseburgnewspaperNews-Reviewlocal journalism
Rebecca Hansen-White
Rebecca Hansen-White joined the KLCC News Department in November, 2023. Her journalism career has included stops at Spokane Public Radio, The Spokesman-Review, and The Columbia Basin Herald.
See stories by Rebecca Hansen-White
Related Content