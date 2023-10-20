Read All About It: The State of Local Newspapers

On this edition of Oregon On the Record, listeners heard from local newspaper leaders and journalism experts about the daunting challenges, and some opportunities within our region’s newspaper landscape. Many papers have had to lay-off staff and others have even closed after more than a century of operation, all while trying to figure out how to reach new audiences in new ways.

Today’s local newspaper is very different than when most of us were much younger. In fact, it’s often not even a paper at all. There are a lot of hurdles that the local newspaper business needs to overcome, but the fundamental idea of covering a community and provided news, information and stories that are critical to our society still has a vital place in our lives.

The panel of experts included: Chris Pietsch, local leader and digital editor for The Register Guard, Noel Nash, the owner and publisher of The Chronicle, Professor Regina G. Lawrence, Associate Dean, at the U of O School of Journalism & Communication, and Gerard O’Brien the editor of the Bend Bulletin.