Cameras at Mount Pisgah appear to be deterring crime

KLCC | By Rachael McDonald
Published August 12, 2024 at 2:29 PM PDT
Sign at park with grass and building and trees in background.
Rachael McDonald
/
KLCC
Lane County Park says its new cameras at Mount Pisgah are helping to deter crime in its main parking lot. (file photo)

Lane County Parks say crime at its most visited recreation area, Mount Pisgah, has dropped since adding security measures.

Brett Henry is Parks Division Manager with Lane County. He said they normally have had one or two reported vehicle break ins per week. But, since they installed cameras in May they’ve only had two reported.

“So, we’ve seen some significant improvement with the security out there and it’s also really visible,” Henry said. “You can see the cameras and also it’s posted that there’s cameras. So we’re thinking all of that helps out some.”

The cameras are at the main entrance and in the main parking lot. An additional camera will soon be positioned at the north trailhead.

Henry said the county is also contracting with a security company to patrol the park on its busiest days. These security measures are funded by the voter-approved Lane County Parks levy.

Mount Pisgah gets between 300,000 to 400,000 visitors a year.
Tags
Crime, Law & Justice Mt PisgahLane CountyParks and RecreationPublic Safety
Rachael McDonald
Rachael McDonald is KLCC’s host for All Things Considered on weekday afternoons. She also is the editor of the KLCC Extra, the daily digital newspaper. Rachael has a BA in English from the University of Oregon. She started out in public radio as a newsroom volunteer at KLCC in 2000.
See stories by Rachael McDonald
