Eugene community on edge as Wild Iris Ridge rapist remains at large

The suspect in a rape last week on Wild Iris Ridge trail in Eugene is still at large. One woman who regularly uses the trail is asking why there hasn’t been information on the recent crime posted at the park.

Eugene resident Misha English told KLCC she was sick with COVID and hadn’t been paying attention to the news. It was only when she looked on Nextdoor, that she found out about the rape that happened on Aug. 27.

She said was surprised there wasn’t a sign at the trailhead.

“The city has had no problem letting us know about protecting our personal property and has had no problem letting us know about animal predators but when there’s an actual human predator that has struck a recreating woman in one of their park systems, nothing is told to women," she said.

English took it upon herself to post a sign warning of the recent rape. She said when she posted the sign, she saw two separate lone women come off the trail.

1 of 2 — Misha_English.jpg Misha English regularly hikes at Wild Iris Ridge in southwest Eugene. She was shocked and angered to find out about the recent rape of a woman hiking there in broad daylight by a stranger. Rachael McDonald / KLCC 2 of 2 — IrisRidge_warning sign.jpg English posted several signs around the trailhead at Wild Iris Ridge to warn of the recent rape that happened there on Aug. 27. Rachael McDonald / KLCC

“And I informed both of them what had happened,” she said. “And neither of them had heard of it either and were horrified to learn they had just walked that trail without that knowledge.”

Kelly Shadwick with Eugene Parks and Open Space said it’s not a regular practice to post about particular crimes and they rely on the media to share public safety messages. She said they are looking at posting more general evergreen messages about personal safety at parks and on trails.

They do not plan to remove the sign English posted.

Shadwick also said they’re considering adding more cameras to high crime areas of parks in Eugene.

English told KLCC she’s talking with other women who like to hike alone about ways to create a buddy system to watch out for each other on the trail.

Another very similar rape happened on the Fern Ridge Path a couple miles away on Aug. 8. Eugene Police say they do not know if the cases are related, but they’re not ruling that out.

In both cases a woman was raped by a man who was a stranger.

The suspect in both cases is a white male in his 30s or 40s with dark hair, who fled on a bicycle. EPD is seeking tips from witnesses in both cases.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Eugene Police Non-Emergency line: 541-682-5111

