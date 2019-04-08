Area rivers are swollen and continue to rise Monday. The National Weather Service reports that, as of 10:15 am Monday, the Coast Fork of the Willamette river at Goshen was at 15.69 feet. The flood stage is 13 feet.

The forecast calls for this river to crest near 16 feet late Monday afternoon. After the crest, the river is forecast to gradually fall over the next couple of days, dropping below flood stage sometime Wednesday.

The Mohawk River in Springfield was at 16.46 feet- anything above 15 feet pushes that river to flood stage.

Flooding is expected in the neighborhood along Dilley lane and Fremont avenue just north of highway 58 and west of the coast fork Willamette. There will also be widespread flooding of fields and wetlands from Cloverdale road near Creswell downstream to HWY 58.

The flood warning continues for the Coast Fork Willamette River at Goshen, Mohawk River Near Springfield, and the Long Tom River at Monroe affecting Benton and Lane Counties.

The National Weather Service continues to update the latest river information.

According to the National Weather Service, river forecasts are based on observed and forecast rainfall and temperatures, and they include current and planned reservoir releases.