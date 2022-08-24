More than three weeks after it started, Cedar Creek Fire is still zero percent contained

Firefighters continue to battle the Cedar Creek Fire near Waldo Lake east of Oakridge. The blaze started August 1 and is more than 7,200 acres in size. The fire remains zero percent contained.

Randy Johnson, the incident commander of Pacific Northwest Team 3, said crews are still working to keep the fire from spreading.

"Anywhere we can, we will go tighter in to the fire edge and try and reduce the total acres this fire will consume when it's completed," he said.

But in terms of the containment figure that hasn't budged since the fire began more than three weeks ago, "we don’t consider fire contained until we have black edge all the way to a control feature, whether that be a road, a ridgetop, a handline or whatever it is,” he said.

There are no evacuations in place, but a section of the Willamette National Forest is closed. Waldo Lake and the forest service campgrounds on the east side of the lake remain open.