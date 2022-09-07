© 2022 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
NPR for Oregonians
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Disasters & Accidents

‘Worst’ forecast of the fire season has Oregon on alert

KLCC | By Chris M Lehman
Published September 7, 2022 at 2:59 PM PDT
Waldo Lake wildnerness
Alexa Valladolid
/
NW IMT 6/Inciweb
This photograph taken by fire officials shows an area burned by the Cedar Creek Fire. The photo was taken on Sept. 6, 2022.

Fire managers are gearing up for what appears to be some very challenging weather conditions later this week in Oregon.

The National Weather Service says much of the state will experience hot, dry, windy weather. And those winds, which could top 50 miles per hour in the Cascades, will come from the east.

“It’s hard to not think about what occurred in 2020,” said Mike Shaw, Chief of Fire Protection for the Oregon Department of Forestry.

That’s when east winds fanned a series of devastating fires across the state. Shaw told the Oregon Board of Forestry that the current forecast is the worst of the season. He’s especially worried about the town of Oakridge, which lies about 10 miles west of the Cedar Creek Fire in Lane County.

“It’s sitting in a location that, with the east wind prediction that’s coming our way, has it poised in a location that creates consternation and concern for us,” he said. "It's aligned in a significant drainage, that with the east winds, could create problems."

As of Wednesday morning, the Cedar Creek Fire was estimated at just over 18,000 acres, with 12% containment.

There are several evacuation notices in effect, mainly in sparsely populated areas to the east and north of Waldo Lake. Most recreation facilities in the Waldo Lake area are currently closed due to the fire.

Tags

Disasters & Accidents Cedar Creek FireOregon wildfires2022 WildfiresOakridge2020 wildfiresOregon Board of Forestryeast wind events
Chris M Lehman
Chris Lehman has been reporting on Oregon issues since 2006. He joined the KLCC news department in December, 2018. Chris was born and raised in Pennsylvania, and graduated from Temple University with a degree in journalism. His public broadcasting career includes stops in Louisiana and Illinois. Chris has filed for national programs including “Morning Edition” and “All Things Considered.”
See stories by Chris M Lehman
Related Content