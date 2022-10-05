Challenging conditions temporarily halt Tuesday's aerial ops against Cedar Creek Fire

Brian Bull / KLCC Jared Bandor, a public information officer for the Cedar Creek Fire.

Aerial flight operations against the Cedar Creek Fire were postponed briefly Tuesday as visibility was challenged by haze and smoke.

Jared Bandor, a public information officer for the Cedar Creek Fire, described the incident team’s current array of aircraft while at the west zone heli-base in Oakridge.

“Two light helicopters -or Type 3- helicopters, and two heavy -or Type 1- helicopters,” he told KLCC. “And they have varying capabilities from recon to aerial firing. They can deliver firefighters to the line, as well as bucket drops, water drops.

“Generally the aircraft will be grounded if visibility is poor, high winds will also keep them on the ground.”

Bandor says usually there are daily flights over the Cedar Creek Fire for reconnaissance and fire-fighting operations. There are also drones (Unamanned Aerial Systems) being used for infrared monitoring for fire, and ignition operations. Unlike the aircraft at the helibase, drones can be carried to the fire zone by crews.

