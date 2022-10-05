© 2022 KLCC

Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
Disasters & Accidents

Challenging conditions temporarily halt Tuesday's aerial ops against Cedar Creek Fire

KLCC | By Brian Bull
Published October 5, 2022 at 8:06 AM PDT
Fire helicopter, Cedar Creek Fire.
Brian Bull
/
KLCC
A firefighting helicopter and bucket sit idle Tuesday afternoon as poor visibility limited flight operations. A PIO expected to resume daily operations as conditions improved.
JaredBandor_BBull.jpg
Brian Bull
/
KLCC
Jared Bandor, a public information officer for the Cedar Creek Fire.

Aerial flight operations against the Cedar Creek Fire were postponed briefly Tuesday as visibility was challenged by haze and smoke.

Jared Bandor, a public information officer for the Cedar Creek Fire, described the incident team’s current array of aircraft while at the west zone heli-base in Oakridge.

“Two light helicopters -or Type 3- helicopters, and two heavy -or Type 1- helicopters,” he told KLCC. “And they have varying capabilities from recon to aerial firing. They can deliver firefighters to the line, as well as bucket drops, water drops.

“Generally the aircraft will be grounded if visibility is poor, high winds will also keep them on the ground.”

Bandor says usually there are daily flights over the Cedar Creek Fire for reconnaissance and fire-fighting operations. There are also drones (Unamanned Aerial Systems) being used for infrared monitoring for fire, and ignition operations. Unlike the aircraft at the helibase, drones can be carried to the fire zone by crews.

©2022, KLCC.

Tags
Disasters & Accidents Cedar Creek Fire2022 Wildfires
Brian Bull
