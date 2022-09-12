Fire crews focus on reducing fuels, as conditions improve against Cedar Creek Fire

Inciweb. Fire fighter with drip torch, at the Cedar Creek Fire on Sept. 10, 2022,

After the “east wind” event wound down this weekend, Oregonians and fire crews are relaxing a bit more as the temperatures drop and rain has been forecast in some areas.

Bud Sexton is a public information officer for the Cedar Creek Fire, currently nearing 86,000 acres. The hot temperatures and gusts this weekend increased the fire by roughly 33,000 acres, and it’s no longer contained.

But Sexton says crews will push on, and are conducting controlled burns around it.

“You’re looking to remove the fuel between where you are to defend the line, and where the fire is. And so if you remove the fuel and advance on the fire, then that fire intensity dramatically lessens.”

Roughly a thousand personnel are battling the Cedar Creek Fire.

Oregon’s largest, the Double Creek Fire straddling the Oregon-Idaho border, has burned over 154,000 acres.

