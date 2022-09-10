Cedar Creek Fire drives Oakridge residents into Eugene

Since late Friday afternoon, Oakridge residents have fled their town and have been directed westward to Eugene.

At Lane Community College, a temporary evacuation checkpoint was set up, where people registered their information, got water and food, and learned about support services and the Red Cross staging area further into the city.

Brian Bull / KLCC Evacuees from the Oakridge area arrive at a temporary evacuation site at Lane Community College Saturday afternoon.

“There’s some food there, there’s cots, there’s blankets, there’s ability to connect with some medical providers for people that have maybe left their medication behind or have some unanticipated medical needs,” said Sheila Wegener, a district manager with the Oregon Department of Human Services. She was helping out evacuation checkpoint staff.

“Some people are…unsure about what their next steps are,” she told KLCC. “Some people are worried about what they’re going to do tomorrow, what next week is going to look like. And the biggest question is ‘How long is this going to be?’

Wegener said there are a lot of people though that know each other and their neighbors.

“It is a strong community. That is what’s really stood out to me.”

To date, the Cedar Creek Fire east of Oakridge has burned nearly 74,000 acres, and is 12% contained.

Under the hazy amber glow of a smoky afternoon sky, vehicles continued to drive into Lot L at the college.

Harold Jean parked his minivan in the lot, waiting for more information along with his mother and daughter. Without reliable communication, he feels essentially in limbo.

“We want to go back,” said Jean. “The fire in Oakridge, I don’t know exactly if the situation change or the same. We don’t have a phone.”

Brian Bull / KLCC Harold Jean (seated, left) with his mother and daughter at Lane Community College. The family has no phone and therefore no immediate way to check the status of the Cedar Creek Fire and Oakridge evacuation levels.

Trudy Hammond and Terry Cardoso fled Oakridge with eight rescue animals, including three Great Danes. They run the Mountain Respite and Mission Rescue Safety Animal Center, and are distressed they can’t do more for their client’s animals.

“I’m really upset I can’t go back and help get some of those that were left behind and are loose, and I get texts and messages, but I can’t go back. The road is closed,” said Hammond.

“Yeah, it’s not easy looking for the dogs, especially in this type of weather and stuff,” said Cardoso.

The couple said the animals were really confused and anxious because they were, picking up on their emotional state. And during their drive out of Oakridge, they were concerned about the ash and smoke’s effects on their dogs, especially a Great Dane they were transporting in the back of a trailer.

Both added that they’ve also heard it may be a week before they can return to Oakridge. The area remains in Evacuation Level 3 (GO NOW.)

Copyright @2022, KLCC.