Wrong-way driver on Eugene's Beltline critically injures another driver, shuts down Saturday night traffic

A crash caused by a wrong-way driver last night shut down all eastbound lanes of Eugene’s Beltline near the Coburg Road exit for two-and-a half hours.

A Eugene Police investigator told KLCC that the crash occurred around 9:45pm. He said a man driving a large SUV turned onto the eastbound lanes, and traveled a few hundred yards westbound before hitting a mid-size SUV head-on.

The driver of that vehicle suffered life-threatening injuries and had to be extracted by emergency crews. She was stabilized at a hospital.

Why the other driver went the wrong way is still being investigated. After a major collision team scanned the crash site and the affected vehicles were removed, the Beltline reopened at 12:17am.

