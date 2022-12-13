Snowy rescues prompt a reminder of winter travel safety

After the icy rescues of a 77 year old man in southern Oregon and a family of five in Marion County, law enforcement wants drivers to brush up on the basics of how to prepare for winter travel.

Marion County Sheriff’s Deputy Chad Jones has witnessed a few common mistakes. Navigating unfamiliar roads, pushing a vehicle past its limits, and splitting up can yield disastrous results.

“Some people say, ‘I’m gonna walk down the road to get cell phone service,’ and then now we have two different parties that we’re looking for, not just one,” said Jones. “So we do advise to stay together, and stay with the vehicle. We know the roads; search and rescue can find a vehicle much easier than we can find people.”

If stranded travelers are able, they should call emergency services. If not, they’re advised to utilize and ration supplies such as extra food, water, and blankets. A first aid kit can also help with injuries sustained during a stint in the snow. Build a fire if possible, and wait in the car.

Another tip: People heading out should let friends or family know where they’re going and when they expect to be back.