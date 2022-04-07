Unusual cold temps are headed for the Pacific Northwest

Thursday, the Willamette Valley enjoyed its warmest day so far this year, with highs in the low 70s. But, we’re in for unseasonably cold weather over the next few days in western Oregon.

Colby Neuman is a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Portland.

“Sort of that Sunday/ Monday timeframe is when the coldest air looks like it’s probably going to move into the Pacific Northwest,” he said. “It’s coming down a little bit, both from Canada and just across from the Gulf of Alaska. And this is pretty darn unusual for mid-April.”

Neuman said high temperatures will struggle to get above 50 on Sunday and Monday. Overnight lows could get into the 30s or colder.

“As cold as the air is sort of up in the atmosphere, that could translate to below freezing temperatures at night,” Neuman said. “And we could have a very unusually hard late freeze.”

Neuman added people driving over the Cascades or even coast range may need to prepare for winter weather.

