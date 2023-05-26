Hot summer, late fire season, among predictions for the region

A hotter than normal summer and a later but possibly longer fire season are on the horizon for the pacific northwest, according to climate and fire experts.

At a recent media forum, Oregon State University scientists talked about what to expect for this fire season. Despite heavier than normal snowpack this winter and a rainy spring, the forecast is looking hot and dry for the coming months.

OSU Forestry Professor John Bailey said a cool, wet spring can lead to more fire fuels once they dry out.

“July, August are forecasted to be a little warmer than normal. And so, the fuel and warmth towards the end of the fire season, I think that’s what has most foresters worried,” Bailey said.

Bailey said the biggest fear is that fire season could linger into October or even November. But, he and other experts say now is the time to prepare, by hardening homes against fire starts.

Communities should also prepare for the heat and potential smoky conditions that can endanger human health.

