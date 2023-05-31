Prescribed burn jumps lines near McKenzie Bridge

Firefighters are battling a blaze near McKenzie Bridge that started when a prescribed fire jumped the lines Tuesday afternoon.

Officials say unexpectedly gusty winds pushed the burn outside the designated area.

The fire has burned roughly 150 acres about two miles northeast of the McKenzie River ranger station in eastern Lane County.

No evacuations are in effect, but forest officials say people in the Highway 126 corridor may see or smell smoke from the fire.

Nearly three dozen firefighters worked through the night to suppress the blaze, and additional crews are on the scene Wednesday.