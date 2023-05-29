Crews hope to start mop-up on 300 acre fire near Veneta

A fire burning about 10 miles southwest of Veneta was 75% contained as of Monday morning.

The 7K Fire started Friday on Oregon Department of Forestry land. It’s estimated at 300 acres in steep terrain with windy conditions.

The cause of the fire, named for a landmark in the area, remains under investigation.

On its Facebook page, Monday, The Oregon Department of Forestry- Western Lane District said, “More than 300 personnel are assigned to the fire today, and resources include 12 20-person hand crews, eight engines, two bulldozers, five water tenders and one tree faller. Aircraft includes Type 1 and two Type 3 helicopters. Firefighters will be focused on completing the line, but will be challenged by the weather once again. Forecasted conditions call for temperatures in the high 70’s with windy conditions. This combination can naturally increase fire behavior, which crews will keep in mind as they work today. Safety remains a top priority on the steep terrain, and hazards including falling trees and rolling debris are still present.

Crews Monday had the goal to complete all fire lines and lay hose over the main body of the fire to make access easier. Mop-up efforts will begin once crews have all their lines connected and holding strong.

Perkins Peninsula County Park is being used for firefighting resources and remains closed to the public.