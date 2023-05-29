© 2023 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
NPR for Oregonians
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Disasters & Accidents

Crews hope to start mop-up on 300 acre fire near Veneta

KLCC | By Rachael McDonald
Published May 29, 2023 at 4:22 PM PDT
Crews are working to contain a 300 acre fire southwest of Veneta in Lane County.
Oregon Department of Forestry -West Lane County
/
Crews are working to contain a 300 acre fire southwest of Veneta in Lane County.

A fire burning about 10 miles southwest of Veneta was 75% contained as of Monday morning.

The 7K Fire started Friday on Oregon Department of Forestry land. It’s estimated at 300 acres in steep terrain with windy conditions.

The cause of the fire, named for a landmark in the area, remains under investigation.

On its Facebook page, Monday, The Oregon Department of Forestry- Western Lane District said, “More than 300 personnel are assigned to the fire today, and resources include 12 20-person hand crews, eight engines, two bulldozers, five water tenders and one tree faller. Aircraft includes Type 1 and two Type 3 helicopters. Firefighters will be focused on completing the line, but will be challenged by the weather once again. Forecasted conditions call for temperatures in the high 70’s with windy conditions. This combination can naturally increase fire behavior, which crews will keep in mind as they work today. Safety remains a top priority on the steep terrain, and hazards including falling trees and rolling debris are still present.

Crews Monday had the goal to complete all fire lines and lay hose over the main body of the fire to make access easier. Mop-up efforts will begin once crews have all their lines connected and holding strong.

Perkins Peninsula County Park is being used for firefighting resources and remains closed to the public.

Tags
Disasters & Accidents 7K FireOregon Department of ForestryVeneta
Rachael McDonald
Rachael McDonald is KLCC’s host for All Things Considered on weekday afternoons. Rachael has a BA in English from the University of Oregon. She started out in public radio as a newsroom volunteer at KLCC in 2000.
See stories by Rachael McDonald
Related Content