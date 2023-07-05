Crews contain fire that sparked Monday in southeast Eugene

The Moon Mountain Fire, located on Moon Mountain east of Eugene, is now 100% lined, 100% plumbed with hose and water and 5% mopped up following Tuesday efforts.

Despite hot temperatures, windy conditions and low relative humidity, fire activity remained manageable with limited flare ups, and firefighters were able to hold the fire within a perimeter.

Accurate GPS mapping has determined the fire is actually 34.4 acres, less than originally estimated.

The fire started Monday evening. Eight homes were evacuated for several hours.

A Level 1 evacuation notice remains in place. Please visit the city’s evacuation map for more information and continuous updates: https://www.eugene-or.gov/4732/Emergency-Evacuation-Zones. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Nearly 120 personnel are assigned to the incident Wednesday, including four 20-person crews that will each be assigned a quarter of the fire. Two engines, two water tenders and a bulldozer will also be working on scene, and a Type 2 helicopter remains available should it be needed.

Weather on Wednesday is predicted to be similar to Tuesday, with highs in the upper 90’s, low relative humidity and slight winds. A Red Flag Warning remains in effect from the National Weather Service until 11 p.m. Wednesday night.

