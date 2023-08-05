Weather both helps and challenges fire crews tackling Priceboro Fire

Over 160 firefighters worked to suppress the Priceboro Fire Saturday, which was stoked by strong winds and dry conditions in some areas. But Chris Cline, District Forester for the Oregon Dept. of Forestry, said crews were also able to capitalize on the overcast weather and made “big gains by fully lining the perimeter and achieving 20% containment.”

Oregon Dept. of Forestry Two personnel members with the response teams discuss operations today at the Priceboro Fire.

The fire was reported at 4pm on Friday. Investigators are still trying to determine the cause. Meanwhile, firefighters managed to establish a line around the full perimeter of the fire through crews and bulldozers. The ODF says crews also ran hose along the control line and accomplished 20% containment along the fire’s northwest side.

Suppression efforts are being managed by a Type-3 incident team and the ODF’s South Cascade District. Besides the 160+ firefighters from ODF, Oregon State Fire Marshal, local fire districts, forest landowners and private contractors are engaged in suppression efforts. Six engines, three helicopters, two tenders, and three dozers were also utilized Saturday.

Tonight, one crew and two engines will monitor and patrol the fire. On Sunday, the roughly the same number of firefighters used in Saturday’s operations will be committed to the blaze. People around the Priceboro Fire – located eight miles northeast of Eugene outside of Harrisburg - should expect to see aircraft and smoke above the fire.

Evacuation changes: The Linn County Sheriff’s Office downgraded some evacuation levels this afternoon. See the sheriff’s office website for details: www.linnsheriff.org/2023/08/2803/