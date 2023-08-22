© 2023 KLCC

Disasters & Accidents

Cooler weather helps firefighters in eastern Lane County

KLCC | By Rachael McDonald
Published August 22, 2023 at 3:05 PM PDT
Fire engine working on the Lookout Fire
Inciweb
Fire engine working on the Lookout Fire

Lookout Fire

Crews working on the Lookout Fire near McKenzie Bridge got help from cooler temperatures and higher humidity Monday, although dense smoke grounded helicopter operations. The fire is 12,188 acres and 5% contained as of Tuesday.

A community meeting will be held Wednesday, at 5:30 p.m. at McKenzie River High School. It will also be available on the Lookout Fire Facebook page at 8pm.

Some evacuation levels have been reduced, but there are still some level 3- go now– evacuations in place in both Lane and Linn County.

Bedrock Fire

The Bedrock Fire near Fall Creek is at more than 30,554 acres and 35% contained as of Tuesday.

Crews are getting help from clearer air and increased visibility for both ground and air crews. Much of the fire perimeter, while not fully contained, is on what fire managers call “patrol status”.

The Lane County Sheriff has reduced evacuation levels to level 2-be set for the areas around the Bedrock Fire.

Wiley Fire

The Wiley Fire near Sweet Home has remained at 245 acres and is 70% contained.

All evacuation levels related to that fire have been lifted.

Tags
Disasters & Accidents Lookout FireBedrock FireWiley Fire2023 wildfire seasonWillamette National Forest
Rachael McDonald
Rachael McDonald is KLCC’s host for All Things Considered on weekday afternoons. Rachael has a BA in English from the University of Oregon. She started out in public radio as a newsroom volunteer at KLCC in 2000.
See stories by Rachael McDonald
