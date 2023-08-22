Cooler weather helps firefighters in eastern Lane County

Lookout Fire

Crews working on the Lookout Fire near McKenzie Bridge got help from cooler temperatures and higher humidity Monday, although dense smoke grounded helicopter operations. The fire is 12,188 acres and 5% contained as of Tuesday.

A community meeting will be held Wednesday, at 5:30 p.m. at McKenzie River High School. It will also be available on the Lookout Fire Facebook page at 8pm.

Some evacuation levels have been reduced, but there are still some level 3- go now– evacuations in place in both Lane and Linn County.

Bedrock Fire

The Bedrock Fire near Fall Creek is at more than 30,554 acres and 35% contained as of Tuesday.

Crews are getting help from clearer air and increased visibility for both ground and air crews. Much of the fire perimeter, while not fully contained, is on what fire managers call “patrol status”.

The Lane County Sheriff has reduced evacuation levels to level 2-be set for the areas around the Bedrock Fire.

Wiley Fire

The Wiley Fire near Sweet Home has remained at 245 acres and is 70% contained.

All evacuation levels related to that fire have been lifted.