Lookout Fire officials: "Making sure everything is in place" to protect community

The Lookout Fire outside of McKenzie Bridge is burning just east of the footprint of 2020’s devastating Holiday Farm Fire.

No structures have been lost to the Lookout Fire, but fire officials say they understand if residents, many of whom lost homes to the Holiday Farm Fire, remain wary.

Fire managers updated residents on their progress at a community meeting for the Lookout, Pothole, and Bedrock Fires at McKenzie River High School Wednesday evening.

Dirk Rogers is the Upper McKenzie Deputy Fire Chief and Assistant Fire Manager for the McKenzie River Ranger District.

Addressing community members, Rogers said “Upper McKenzie, McKenzie, all of us have been in great communications with the team- Pacific Northwest Team II- making sure everything is in place that needs to be in place to protect the families, the structures, and the stuff that is important to this community.

Highway 126, one of the main connectors between the South Willamette Valley and Central Oregon was closed for several hours Wednesday afternoon as wildfire activity flared up.

Lookout Fire Facecook / Willamette National Forest Highway 126, one of the main connectors between the South Willamette Valley and Central Oregon, was closed for a time Wednesday when the Lookout Fire spotted across the highway.

Lane County Sheriff Cliff Harrold addressed the closure. “We didn’t really want to close the highway if we didn’t have to, but ultimately when the fire crossed over to the other side, it was pretty close to the highway.” Harrold added that “They were trying to use their air support to drop water on it and when you drop water, sometimes things end up out on the highway and we didn’t want any of that to occur for the safety of the motoring public.”

Highway 126 was reopened at around 7:00 Wednesday night.

Level 1, 2, and 3 evacuation notices remain in place around the Lookout Fire. Harrold said while some evacuation levels increased in the area Wednesday, the impacts were few.

“There was one little section that went from yellow (Be Set) to red (Go Now), but the reality is, those areas- we’ve communicated with them consistently over the last couple weeks- Belknap Springs and Paradise Campground which of course has been empty. So the map changed a little bit, but not a significant change,” said Harrold.

The Lookout Fire was started by lightning on August 5, near the top of Lookout Mountain. It has burned 24,340 acres and is 17% contained.

It is burning within the boundary of the HJ Andrews Experimental Forest in an area with steep slopes and mostly comprised of old growth timber and dense vegetation.

